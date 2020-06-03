Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 70,676 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 179,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

