Cowen Increases Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $650.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.15.

SAM stock opened at $568.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $587.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total value of $666,831.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,488.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,263 shares of company stock worth $29,647,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

