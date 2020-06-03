Cowen Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $69.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $55.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.