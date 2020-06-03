Cowen Increases Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $10.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.41.

ZNGA opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,270,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,546 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

