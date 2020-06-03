Credit Suisse Group Increases Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $90.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

PZZA stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,982.00, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

