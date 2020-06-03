Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

