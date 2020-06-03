CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.74% of CVB Financial worth $101,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 334.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

