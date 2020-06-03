David Cordani Sells 1,490 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $198.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

