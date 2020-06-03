David Harrison Purchases 30,000 Shares of Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Stock

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) insider David Harrison purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,500.00 ($52,127.66).

Charter Hall Education Trust stock opened at A$2.22 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Charter Hall Education Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.49 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of A$3.96 ($2.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01. The stock has a market cap of $672.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.91.

Charter Hall Education Trust Company Profile

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

