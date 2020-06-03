Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet Sells 3,038 Shares

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Dell alerts:

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after buying an additional 622,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after acquiring an additional 492,516 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at about $220,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.