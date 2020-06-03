Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,320 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 499,966 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

