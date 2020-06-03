Deutsche Bank Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $75.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of MNST opened at $72.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,501. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $339,265,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $258,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

