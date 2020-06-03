Deutsche Bank Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $24.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,141,200.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,644,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,197,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 39,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $376,915.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,593,141 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,762,739 shares of company stock worth $94,010,845 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

