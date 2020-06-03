Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading 107.1% Higher

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares were up 107.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 3,572,579 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 757,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The firm has a market cap of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.