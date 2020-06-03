Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

