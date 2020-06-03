Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Ducommun worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $14,134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2,149.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Paulson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $602,960. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCO. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $370.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

