Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLNG. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

