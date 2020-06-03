Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ebix were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Ebix by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Ebix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,970.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $54,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $683.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

