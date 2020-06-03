Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,819 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,285,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after acquiring an additional 159,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 80.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $106,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

