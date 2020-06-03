Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.