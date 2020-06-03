Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey Sells 600 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $73,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $655,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Bilbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $67,878.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

EA opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

