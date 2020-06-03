Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stake Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EARN. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 142,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,017 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

