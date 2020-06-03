Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.51. Embraer shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 5,894,100 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Embraer’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 345.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,360 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Embraer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,900,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $5,613,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $12,620,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Embraer by 139.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 697,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

