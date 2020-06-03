Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.75

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.75 and last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 7137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,213 shares of company stock worth $13,747,821 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,074 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

