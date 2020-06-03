Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.42, for a total value of C$194,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,573,716.34.

Morgan Denis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$193,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total transaction of C$390,960.00.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$30.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.32. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.47.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

