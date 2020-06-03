Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 514,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 152,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 3.00. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,768.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,612,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERII shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

