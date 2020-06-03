Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$67.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enghouse Systems traded as high as C$60.49 and last traded at C$59.99, with a volume of 10147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.84.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,615,000. Also, Director Reid Drury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.57, for a total transaction of C$548,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,208,828. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,394.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

