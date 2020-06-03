Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 11,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 310.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.