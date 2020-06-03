Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 1,720,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $56,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

