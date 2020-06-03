EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.45). EQT reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 377.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

