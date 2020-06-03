Eric Debonis Sells 400 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.