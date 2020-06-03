Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price decreased by S&P Equity Research from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. S&P Equity Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESNT. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Essent Group stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.48. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

