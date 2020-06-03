Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESNT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $34.88 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

