Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

EL opened at $202.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,678 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.