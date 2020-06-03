Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

EL opened at $202.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,678 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

