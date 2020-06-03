Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 774.48 ($10.19) on Wednesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12-month low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The company has a market cap of $819.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 775.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.90.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

