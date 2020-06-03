Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $127,619.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,321.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 109.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 23.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

