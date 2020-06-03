Fayerweather Charles Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.3% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 9,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

