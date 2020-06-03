First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBNC. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

