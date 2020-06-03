First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.72

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.72 and last traded at $163.12, with a volume of 5420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

