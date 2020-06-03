Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.89

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 11263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -44.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

