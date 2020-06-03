FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 293.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.15.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

