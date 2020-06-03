Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Guggenheim

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock valued at $283,209,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

