Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Forescout Technologies worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $164,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $789,950. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSCT. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

