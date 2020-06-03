FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

