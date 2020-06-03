Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.91, 18,011 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,019,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

