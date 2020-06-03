GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $10.65 on Monday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GAP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $15,749,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

