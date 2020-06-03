Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading 23.9% Higher

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) shot up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.54, 1,295,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,770,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Brands International stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,816 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Genius Brands International worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

