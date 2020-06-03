Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) PT Raised to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $333.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,667,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Geron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 263,353 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Geron by 74.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,898 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.