Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 165.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 127,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.