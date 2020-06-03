Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,980,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 602,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 2,530.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 777,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 748,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 418,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

